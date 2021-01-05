There’ll be resignations and long march: Maryam

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Monday warned of "other decisions" if the PTI government did not agree to leave "with dignity" by January 31 — the deadline set by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

A long march will definitely be held, Maryam Nawaz said, adding that its date will be announced depending on the people's convenience and weather, reports Geo News.

The PML-N leader said the opposition lawmakers will resign from assemblies as well, adding that if the PTI government did not agree to leave with dignity by January 31, then the masses will make "other decisions".

Speaking of the PDM rally in Bahawalpur a day prior, she said people broke the record yesterday in terms of attendance at the event.