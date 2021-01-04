No let-up in overcharging on perishable items

LAHORE : Overcharging on perishable items continued unabated across the city as the government actions are limited to the “lip service” and the sellers are given free hand to charge their will price from the customers.

This phenomenon is also a major hurdle to providing relief to the general public and causing major contribution to the food inflation. The prices of perishable items were reduced due to seasonal improvement in the supplies. However, the consumer prices are not reflecting this reduction difference in the markets due to negligence of the government machinery.

On the other hand, huge difference also exists between farm and market prices of the perishable. This shows that the farmers are also not getting returns of their produce while consumers are also paying high price whereas the middlemen and vendors are making profits from it.

The price of chicken meat, for live bird was reduced by Rs10, fixed at Rs171 per kg, while it sold at Rs190 per kg, and meat at Rs248 per kg, and sold Rs260 to 300 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was unchanged at Rs35 to 37 per kg, B-Grade Rs30 to 32 per kg, mixed sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg, potato white was fixed from Rs21 to 23 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was further reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs29 to 31 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, and C-grade at Rs21 to 23 per kg, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs85 to 90 per kg, sold at Rs120 kg, B-grade fixed at Rs75 to 80 per kg, and C-grade at Rs65 to 70 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs100 per kg.

The price of garlic local was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs265 to 270 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 320 per kg, garlic Chinese by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs185 to 190 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg.

Ginger Thai and Chinese price was declined by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs315 to 320 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Cucumber farm was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg; cucumber local price was not fixed, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Brinjal price was gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg. Bitter gourd was gained by Rs31 per kg, fixed at Rs96 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg.

Spinach farm reduced by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs17 to 18 per kg, and local variety by Rs7 per kg, was fixed at 23 to 25 per kg, both sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg. Zucchini farm was fixed at Rs46 to 48 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, and Zucchini long was gained by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Pumpkin was gained by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Ladyfinger was fixed at Rs188 to 195 per kg, not sold. Green chili price A-grade was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs168 to 175 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg, B-grade by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs140 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Capsicum price was fixed at Rs82 to 85 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 160 per kg. Price of cauliflower was reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs16 to 20 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs26 to 28 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. The price of pea was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 60 per kg. Carrot Chinese was fixed at Rs65 to 68 per kg, not available, carrot local was fixed at Rs33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 50 per kg.

Coriander was fixed at Rs8 to 10 per bundle, sold at Rs15 to 20 per bundle.

Fenugreek (Methi) was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Turnip was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs18 to 20 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg. Radish was reduced by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs14 to 15 per kg, sold at Rs20 to 30 per kg.

Beetroot was fixed at Rs35 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Mongray was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs72 to 75 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Mustard leaves were fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg. Sweet Potato was fixed at Rs46 to 48 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs60 to 130 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs130 to 180 per kg. The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs77 to 80 per dozen, sold at Rs140 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs50 to 52 per dozen, mixed sold at Rs80 to 100 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs40 to 42 per dozen, sold at Rs70 to 80 per dozen.

Papaya was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs160 to 200 per kg. Grape fruit was fixed at Rs14 to 15 per piece, sold 10 to 15 per piece. Grapes gola fixed at Rs155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg. Price of Pomegranate local was not fixed but sold at Rs250 per kg, Bedana fixed at Rs360 to 370 per kg, sold at Rs500 per kg, Kandhari was fixed at Rs200 to 205 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 240 per kg, Danedar fixed at Rs205 to 210 per kg, sold at Rs250 to 300 per kg.

Guava A grade was fixed at Rs95 to 100 per kg, B-grade at 62 to 64 per kg, mixed sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Water-nut was fixed at Rs77 to 80 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Musami was fixed at Rs58 to 95 per dozen sold at Rs70 to 140 per dozen.

Citrus fruit A grade was fixed at Rs70 to 73 per dozen, sold at Rs140 to 150 per dozen, B-grade was fixed at Rs43 to 45 per dozen, sold at Rs80 to 120 per dozen.

Fruiter A grade was gained by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs85 to 90 per dozen, sold at Rs140 per dozen, B-grade fixed at Rs58 to 60 per dozen sold at Rs80 to 100 per dozen.