Visits Central Police Office: Punjab police to be provided funds, says Firdous

LAHORE: CM’s Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan visited the Central Police Office (CPO) here Thursday. IGP Punjab welcomed the guest and briefed her on police performance, departmental reforms and problems of the department. Dr Firdous Ashiq said the police could further improve its image by resolving public grievances. She said efforts would be made to remove obstacles in legislation regarding reforms and provision of funds to the Punjab Police. She also visited Crime Monitoring Cell, Media Cell and 8787 Complaint Centre at the IG Office.