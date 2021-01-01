BISE announces scholarships

LAHORE:Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore, has announced its annual scholarships for students who pass the intermediate annual examination. According to a BISE spokesperson, the National Talent Scholarships are awarded to students for the promotion of knowledge and for the standard development of education. These scholarships are awarded according to the number of successful students in each group. In this regard, merit of pre-medical group for male students is 1058, pre-engineering is 1044, general science is 994, commerce is 960 and for arts and other groups the merit is 903.