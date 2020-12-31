LWMC writes to Turkish contractors to settle dispute

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has written letters to its Turkish contractors for resolution of disputes through a discussion.

A press release issued here on Wednesday by the company stated that the letters were written under article 30.1 of the contract on ownership and handing/taking over of assets under article 29.

The letters have been issued to both Turkish contractors, Albayrak and Ozpak, by LWMC CEO which states that as per the article 29.1 of the agreement between LWMC and Turkish contractors “Upon expiration or termination of this agreement all special tools, improvements, vehicles, inventory of supplies, spare parts, safety equipment, operating manuals and procedures manuals, operating logs, records and documents maintained by contractor and any other items furnished on a reimbursable cost basis under this agreement will be left at the project and will become or remain the property of client without additional charge,” whereas article 30.1 of the agreement states that; “If any dispute or difference of any kind (a dispute) arises between client and contractor in connection with, or arising out of, this agreement, the client, and contractor within (30) days shall attempt to settle such dispute in the first instance through discussions. The designated representatives of client and contractors shall promptly confer and exert their best efforts in good faith to reach a reasonable and equitable resolution of such dispute.”

The statement said that in order to settle the subject dispute through discussions, LWMC CEO and GM P&C are designated as representatives of LWMC and further requested the Turkish contractors to nominate the representatives at the earliest on their behalf. Moreover, as per the article 7 of the contract; “The tender document as annexed to this agreement are integral part of this agreement and shall be binding upon the client and the contractor.