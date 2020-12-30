Chinese envoy meets NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser Tuesday said the Parliament outrightly stands with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and commitment of political leadership in Pakistan would make CPEC a novel model of cooperation between Islamabad and Beijing.

The NA Speaker said this while talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, who called on him on Tuesday at the Parliament House. Chinese ambassador informed NA Speaker that with the advent of 2nd phase of the CPEC, socio-economic, industrialisation, agriculture and scientific and technological sectors would be focused. “The completion of CPEC will change the destiny of the region and will unleash a new era of Pak-China relations,” he said.

Referring to the Rashakai Special Economic Zone project, the NA Speaker said that it will prove a milestone in the industrial development of the country especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He informed that apart from Parliamentary Committee on CEPC, another special committee had been constituted to oversee the early completion of Chashma Right Bank Canal Project, Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway, Chakdara-Chitral Road (Dir Expressway) and other CEPC projects.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong said that relations between two countries were exceptional and gaining strength with the passage of time. He said that cooperation between China and Pakistan was clear depiction of the commitment of leadership of both the countries towards each other.

The ambassador said that completion of 1st phase of the CPEC would open new avenues of development for the people of the region. He informed the Speaker that time and date for holding virtual conference would be coordinated mutually between the NA Secretariat.