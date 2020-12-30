IHC: Tariq Jahangiri, Babar Sattar take oath today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Two newly appointed additional judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) will assume their offices on Wednesday (today) after taking oath.
IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will administer the oath to Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar. Legal fraternity and district bar will participate in the oath-taking ceremony.