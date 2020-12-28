Timergara Press Club elects cabinet

TIMERGARA: Syed Amjad Ali Shah was elected president, Ismail Anjum general secretary and Nawab Badshah vice president of Timergara Press Club for the session 2020-2021.

Anjuman-i-Tajiran Timergara president Haji Anwaar Uddin supervised the election process.

Other office-bearers elected include Ihsanullah Shakir, joint secretary, Malik Akbar Saeed, finance secretary, Imranullah, information secretary, and Rahmatullah Swati, office secretary, whereas Malik Ziaurrahim was elected chairman of the executive council and Hanifullah Khan, Khalid Mehmood Butt and Habib Muhammad Khattak were elected members of the executive council.