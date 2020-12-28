Pakistan, India clash in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy on March 13

LAHORE: Pakistan hockey team will play India next year in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy.

The sixth edition of the Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy will start on March 11 next year in Dhaka, Bangladesh. In the championship, teams from six different countries will compete for the title: hosts Bangladesh, Pakistan, Japan, Malaysia, India and South Korea.

Pakistan and India will clash on March 13. According to the Asian Hockey Federation, the Men's Asian Hockey Championship Trophy will be played in Bangladesh from March 11 to 19 next year.

Pakistan will start their campaign with a match against Korea on March 11, the first day of the tournament. According to the schedule, Pakistan's second match will be against Malaysia, third India, fourth Japan and fifth Bangladesh.

Both semi-final matches will be played on March 18 and the final on March 18.