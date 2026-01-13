Prince Harry puts Kate Middleton in difficult spot: ‘He shows no independence or backbone’

Kate Middleton is slowly growing more and more frustrated with Prince Harry sources warn, and much of its got to do with his refusal to take a knee and apologize to Prince William once and for all

For those unversed, Kate has played the role of peacekeeper in the Firm for years now, and her most recent efforts are geared towards welcoming Prince Harry back into the fold, but “her patience is wearing thin,” an insider has revealed.

Mainly is because “she’s spent years trying to keep a door open with Harry, defending him when she could and staying in discreet contact because she genuinely hoped it would help heal things between him and William.”

But “Harry still hasn’t picked up the phone and properly apologized to William, and that’s become impossible for her to overlook.”

This is why, with each passing day, “she’s finding it harder and harder to justify her loyalty to Harry when he keeps refusing to do the one thing that could change everything.”

According to the same source who spoke to the Examiner about all this, “from Kate’s point of view, it feels like he keeps defaulting to Meghan’s wishes instead of showing any independence or backbone,” and “that’s not the man she thought he’d become.”

That is why, while “Kate still loves Harry and wants him back in the family, but she’s reached the stage where she’s done putting in all the effort. She’s made it clear the ball is in his court now. If he wants this sorted out, he’s going to have to take the lead,” the source concluded by saying.