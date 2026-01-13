Photo:Joe Keery credits friends for rare experience

Joe Keery seemingly loves spending time on the road with his friends.

In his latest interview with Elle, the Stranger Things star weighed in on his life on the road.

Sharing his thoughts, Keery spoke before taking the stage in Dallas, "I do like the road. Right now, it's all my friends, and that makes a huge difference."

He also credited his friends for making the experience memorable by saying, "Otherwise we'd be spending a lot more time apart, so that part is really nice."

"But of course, you miss your bed. I'm looking forward to being home over the holidays," he added before moving to a new topic.

Meanwhile, Keery weighed in on his "surprising" nerdy nature.

I'm a bit of a nerd, deep down."

He also dished, "I was a nerdy theater kid, making movies with my friends."

He went on to share a hilarious anecdote about a recent tour, where he and his friends were casually hanging out with the members from another brand.

"On tour earlier this year, my friends and I were hanging with some of the crew from the other band, and one of the young ladies said, 'Wow, you guys are not how I expected you to be.' "