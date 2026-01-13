Prince Harry turns into a huge risk for King Charles as the optics spot his threat

Prince Harry’s woes have come into the spotlight amid his wait for, not only taxpayer funded security, but also his hearing for the case against the Daily Mail’s publisher, Associated Newspapers, alongside names like Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley and Jude Law's ex-wife Sadie Frost.

For those unversed, the collection of A-listers are taking the publisher to court over privacy breaches that date back to the late 1900’s.

In regards to the Duke of Sussex in particular, British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard came forward in a chat with Fox News Digital.

Her conversation broke down one aspect of the Duke in particular, the one that seems intent on living life, surrounded by conflict allegedly because in her point of view, “Prince Harry is accustomed to a life built on conflict.”

And its been seen numerous times, the expert said when “he has sued the Mail on Sunday and much more, to the embarrassment of his father.”

All while maintaining the point of view that “he has been stitched up by the establishment.”

With the differences clearly visible “it’s a no-brainer, and safe to say, that King Charles will not be seeing Prince Harry,” she went as far as to add near the end of her chat with the outlet.

It was there that fellow royal expert Hilary Fordwich came forward to the same outlet and explained that, when it comes to Prince Harry and his case against the Daily Mail’s publisher, “emotional distractions aren’t likely to be part of this trip, aiming to help the U.K. economically, let alone the fact that Harry can’t be trusted.”

“Nor does the family want a media circus with the optics regarding family disputes overshadowing such important state business,” she also added.

She even referenced her security, while the Duke awaits a verdict on his review and said, “security and logistics for any royal visit to a private home would be complicated, hence being extremely rare.”

Furthermore, “Prince William having anything to do with his wayward brother is far more unlikely,” she also said near the end because “he’s far less sentimental than his father and is known to act with his head, not his heart.”

Plus “he is also more focused on the long-term viability and stability of the monarchy,” she also said before signing off.