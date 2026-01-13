Here’s why LEGO Pokémon series went viral before launch

It's no surprise how Lego's new series went viral before launch.

The new sets let young fans build and display some of their favourite Pokémon in LEGO form and spark creativity and imaginative play while having fun

The Lego Group, in collaboration with the Pokémon Company International, announces an exciting new venture, which will see the first-ever sets dedicated to our favourite monster-catching franchise.

LEGO is bringing the world of Pokémon to life with its very first official Pokémon theme launching and kids are in for a real treat.

These LEGO Pokémon sets combine creativity, nostalgia, and the joy of Pokémon into one epic collection that kids and fans will love.

The unique collection went viral for their 'Pikachu addition,' and fans will require deep pockets to “catch them all.”

The idea of a new Lego series launch aligns with the franchise’s 30th anniversary; the sets are announced on January 12, 2026 and will launch on February 27, respectively.

First ever collection

Lego and Pokémon Group had introduced the first-ever collaborative collection on 30th anniversary, launching soon on February 27, 2026

Lego and Pokémon Group had introduced the first-ever collaborative collection that had caught everyone’s attention.

The lineup emphasizes nostalgic Generation I (the first generation of Pokémon) icons.

Eevee (587 pieces, $60) and Pickachu and Poké Ball set (2,050 pieces, $200) while Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise (6,838 pieces, $650).

The flagship set features articulated models on a detailed base with environments matching each Pokémon’s type.

While the sets are highly detailed and are part of a long-awaited collection, the pricing has sparked sticker shock.

The $650 triple-starter set is among LEGO’s largest and most expensive display models ever.

Despite being considered a premium collector's item, it is still out of reach for many users.

Whats new

The first wave of sets features three amazing builds.

Eevee comes with a movable tail, head, and limbs, making it perfect for kids to pose and play with.

While, Pikachu is getting mixed reactions on the face. It is a big buildable set with 2,050 pieces, including a black lightning-rod-shaped base and a number 25 on the base to represent Pikachu’s Pokédex number.

The ultimate display set brings together Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise in their first partner Pokémon evolutions, with over 6,838 pieces and even hides some Easter eggs for fans to discover.

Why it went viral

The fact that the pre-launch went viral is exciting, as LEGO and Pokémon are hosting an online scavenger hunt where fans can find clues across their digital channels to unlock rewards, including access to the 2026 Pokémon World Championships in San Francisco and exclusive LEGO Pokémon sets.

Additionally, a gift with purchase badge collection is also available for pre-orders of the largest set via the Pokémon Center.