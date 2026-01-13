Reddit and X down, users report massive outage
Reddit and X, formerly Twitter suffered massive outages on Tuesday
An X outage eased on Tuesday after thousands of users worldwide reported issues with accessing the social media platform.
Reddit also suffered an outage, with the main feed showing errors and over 5,000 reports on the outage tracking site Down Detector.
Referring to Downdetector.com, Reuters reported that the outage began around 9 a.m. ET, peaking at more than 28,300 logged issues with Elon Musk's platform in the US. before cooling to about 700 reports.
In the UK, reports fell to roughly 130 from a high of more than 8,000, while Canada saw issues decline after topping 3,200 earlier in the day, according to the website that tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what caused the outage.
In November 2025, a Cloudflare outage briefly prevented access to X after a faulty security configuration crashed its traffic system.
A few days later, a separate disruption took X offline for thousands of US users.
