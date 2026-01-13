Zoe Saldana overtakes Scarlett Johansson to become highest grossing actor of all time

Zoe Saldana surpasses Scarlett Johansson to become highest grossing actor

Zoe Saldaña is officially the highest-grossing actor of all time, amid the success of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Academy Award winner Saldaña’s rise to the status of highest-grossing star is largely due to her role in the Avatar franchise. The actress has played Na’vi warrior Neytiri in all three films of the franchise. Her role as Gamora in the MCU also added billions to her total box office numbers.

The Emilia Perez star is also a star of three highest-grossing films of all time — 2009’s Avatar and its 2022 sequel The Way of Water, which hold the No. 1 and 3 spots respectively, as well as 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, which holds the No. 2 spot.

In 2024, Saldaña was the third-highest-grossing actor behind fellow Avengers stars Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson. At the time, her movies had grossed more than $14 billion. The total has increased to $15.47 billion, following the release of Fire and Ash in December 2025.

In 2025, the actress’ films soared at the box office and also earned critical acclaim. In March, she took home the best supporting actress Oscar for her performance in Emilia Pérez and made history as the first Dominican American to win an Academy Award. December saw the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Avatar: Fire and Ash has already made $1.23 billion at the global box office.