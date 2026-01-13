Palace says Duchess Sophie took shots, but silent on whether she scored

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended a training session with England and GB Hockey at Sport England's Bisham Abbey National Sport Centre, said a statement issued by the royal family on Tuesday.

The statement said, "As Patron of England Hockey since 2006, The Duchess watched both men and women's training sessions, and was introduced to England and GB Head Coach and players."

It said "The Duchess heard about the squad's upcoming tournaments, and discussed with players the importance of hockey in state schools, as well as the fantastic work clubs are doing to provide relationships between local schools and the hockey community. "

After meeting the men’s squad, Duchess Sophie met women senior squad members and watched them in action during their training session, before joining them on the pitch to take a few shots against the goalkeeper. The statement however, did not say whether she managed to score a goal.

The royal family's social media accounts also shared multiple pictures and a video of the Duchess' latest royal engagement.

England Hockey's official Instagram account shared a video of the Duchess with the caption, "England and Great Britain Hockey were honoured to welcome HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh to Bisham Abbey National Sport Centre yesterday."