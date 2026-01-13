Jennifer Lawrence reveals ONE rule that keeps Cooke Maroney marrriage alive

Jennifer Lawrence reveals how husband Cooke Maroney handles her unorganized behaviour

Jennifer Lawrence is revealing the secret to her healthy marriage with husband Cooke Maroney.

During an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, Jennifer noted that she and Maroney are "the opposite" of each other.

"I married somebody who is the opposite of me. Yeah. He is so organized," she told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett. "Everything is ordered. Like, I have to keep the closet doors closed, and I have my little jobs that I work really hard to do."

"I get it now, I get it," she said. "[The kids are] on a very strict schedule. You know, it's like breakfast, 7:30."

Lawrence said Maroney is "good at keeping [the family] schedule" while she tends to get late.

"We've learned, to keep our marriage alive, I have a 15-minute wiggle room," the Die My Love star shared.

Lawrence is currently promoting her film Die My Love, in which she plays a new mom struggling with post-partum depression and spiraling into madness. Robert Pattinson plays her husband.

The Hunger Games star was first linked to Maroney in 2018 and got engaged to him the next year.

The same year, she showered praise on her then-fiance at the X-Men: Dark Phoenix premiere, telling Entertainment Tonight, "Well, he's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life," confessing that it was "a very, very easy decision" to say "yes" when he proposed.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney tied the knot in Rhode Island in October 2019. They share two children: son Cy, 3, and a baby, born in early 2024.