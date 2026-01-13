Jackson White teases darker turn for Stephen in 'Tell Me Lies' season 3

Jackson White says Stephen goes further than ever in 'Tell Me Lies' season 3

Jackson White’s Stephen DeMarco is gonna do worse things in season 3 of Tell Me Lies than ever before.

White is talking about his character’s villainous actions as he comments on season 3 of the hit Hulu show.

White dubbed Stephen a "f---ing super villain."

"He started as a pretty ambiguous, 'Oh, why is he doing [that]? What's he doing? Who is this? And oh, where does he come from? Maybe, maybe, maybe, maybe,' " he told People.

The show follows Stephen’s on-again, off-again romance with Lucy (Grace Van Patten). Season 3 picks up after he finds out that Lucy slept with Evan (Branden Cook).

"I try and just show up and do the best job possible, but there's no denying how malicious it all is now — the lengths he goes to," he teased of Stephen's plotting in season 3.

Henoted that Stephen’s actions in season 2 were more predictable and didn’t shock him at all. But that has changed in season 3.

His costar Van Patten, 29, agreed, adding that "everything's coming to a head" in season 3 and the toxic dynamic is reaching "the point of no return."

"I'm scared for the audience," she remarked. "Everything's getting more and more tangled and intertwined."

She also noted that season 3 has something that hasn’t happened before: "You start to see these characters actually face consequences, which is new."

Tell Me Lies season 3 episodes drop Tuesdays on Hulu.