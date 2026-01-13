Who changed George Clooney's mind on marriage?

Did George Clooney rethink his view on marriage after meeting Amal?

George Clooney has long been a bachelor since his first marriage to Talia Balsam ended after just 4 years.



But since Amal Clooney, a human rights activist, entered his life in 2013, his mind about living a married life has changed, said Cindy Crawford, who is part of the actor's inner circle.

“When I first met George, he was like the forever bachelor, right?” the Fair Game star told People. “He was never getting married."

"And then when he met Amal and realized she was the one, then all of a sudden they're talking about kids. And so it's been fun seeing [that] ... He just took a little longer than the rest of us, but now he's fully dad and husband. He's great.”

Years later, George and Amal are considered a power couple in Hollywood. But the pair have been vocal about not wanting to raise their kids in the spotlight.

"I was worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood. I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life," he earlier told E! News.

So, as a solution, the pair bought a farm in France.

"France—they kind of don’t give a s*** about fame. I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids.”

George and Amal have been married since 2014. The pair shares two kids.