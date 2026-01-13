Beckham family 'feud' damaging Piers Morgan's mental health

British journalist Piers Morgan on Tuesday took to social media asking people to suggest an algorithm that will enable him to avoid all mention of the Beckham family feud.

He was referring to an alleged rift between David Beckham and his wife Victoria's estrangement from their son Brooklyn, who lives with his wife Nicola Peltz in US.

Taking to his X account, Morgan wrote, "Is there any algorithm that will enable me to avoid all mentions of the Beckham family feud? It’s starting to damage my mental health."

The journalist received mixed reactions from his followers. While some agreed with him that media was obsessed with the "feud" involving the Beckhams, others criticized him for not asking the same when it came to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Morgan is known as staunch critics of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the US based son and daughter-in-law of King Charles.

The couple has been living in California with their two children after stepping down as working members of the royal family.

"Wow... surprised I actually agree with this I got my own family feuds to deal with," wrote a follower in replies.

A second said, "Brooklyn has a narcissist mother and wife, no wonder his mental health is poor."



"Piers wants more Markle," said a third X user.