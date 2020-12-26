Scattered rain predicted

LAHORE:Cold wave continued to prevail in the city here Friday while MET office predicted scattered rain in the city during the next 48 hours.

MET officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They added that a fresh westerly wave is likely to approach upper and western parts of the country on Saturday and may persist in upper parts till Monday morning.

Met Office informed that a westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Saturday (evening/night) and likely to grip upper parts of the country on Sunday.

They predicted that rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan and Qila Saifullah during Saturday (evening/night) and Sunday. Rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Kurum, Bannu, Waziristan, D.I. Khan, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Jhang, Sialkot, during Saturday (evening/night) to Monday (morning). Light rain is also expected in Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, D.G. Khan, T.T. Singh, Faisalabad, Bhakkar and Layyah on Sunday. Murree, Galliyat, Dir, Sawat, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Astore, Hunza Valley, Neelum Valley, Bagh and Rawlakot may receive good snowfall during the period. They further predicted that the cold wave conditions are likely to grip upper parts of the country. Foggy conditions may intensify in plain areas of the country with frost in Potohar region and adjoining areas after this wet spell. Friday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -13°C while in Lahore it was 5.2°C and maximum was 17°C.