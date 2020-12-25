Sadhana orders probe into violations committed during Humza’s tenure

KARACHI: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee new chairman Muneer Ahmad Khan Sadhana has decided to investigate into alleged violations of the PFF Constitution made during the tenure of the last chairman Humza Khan.

He has tasked NC senior member Col Mujahid and Secretary General Manizeh Zainli to look into the matter and submit a report, including remedies and measures to protect the PFF Constitution.

“As per the various complaints I received from different provinces regarding grave violations of PFF constitution it is my utmost duty as the Chairman PFF NC to address these violations. We as NC members represent both FIFA and AFC, with our highest duty being implementation and following of PFF constitution, at the same time, we must investigate and stop violations of PFF constitution and rules that come to our notice as no one is above the law,” the PFF NC directives signed by the chairman Sadhana said.

“I, as Chairman PFF NC and a lawyer believe that there is merit in the complaint referred to me regarding gross violations of PFF constitution and I am hereby appointing our senior most Normalization committee member Col Mujahid and PFF General Secretary Manizeh Zainli to comprehensively and independently review these violations and submit to my consideration any remedies and measures to protect PFF constitution that may be warranted,” the order said.

“In the spirit to protect the fairness of the election process as well as the sanctity of the PFF constitution, Provincial committees of Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan, Sindh and two additional members of Islamabad, appointed unilaterally by former Chairman PFF on 9th December 2020, are hereby restrained from discharging their duties with immediate effect and their decision’s will be reviewed independently,” it said.

“Thus, for the sake of completeness such decisions must be independently reviewed and analyzed for fairness. Until the formal investigation is complete their decision taken stand suspended,” the order said.