PMA observes strike against PSF

SUKKUR: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) and paramedics on Tuesday observed a strike and took out protest rallies against members of the People’s Students Federation (PSF), who allegedly tortured the civil surgeon of the Civil Hospital, Khairpur.

The PMA representatives and others said even after 24 hours of the incident, the Khairpur Police had failed to arrest the accused, nominated in the FIR. They said on Monday, seven activists of PSF, a PPP’s student wing, Sajjid Khuso, Jabbir Ali, Khalid Hussain, Rashid Bhatti, Badal Ghaho, Junior Iqbal Heesbani and others had attacked the office of the civil surgeon and brutally tortured Dr Kaleemullah Memon, when he refused to give them extortion money.

They said the PMA and paramedics are determined to continue their strike till the arrest of the nominated accused. Meanwhile, Dr Kaleemullah Memon said the PSF activists had allegedly demanded extortion, and when he refused, they brutally attacked him and snatched his personal wallet. He said an FIR had already been registered against them at the B-Section Police Station.