Chinese national, interpreter escape gun attack on car showroom

A Chinese national and his interpreter escaped an attack on a car showroom on the Super Highway on Tuesday. Police are investigating if the assailants had intended to target the foreigner.

A Sachal police official said that an unidentified motorbike pillion rider had fired shots at the showroom located near the Jamali flyover. He said that the attack was carried out when the Chinese national was visiting the shop.

The official said that no casualty was reported in the incident, but one of the cars had been damaged, adding that the empty shells of the pistol used in the attack had been collected from the crime scene.

Quoting the showroom owner, the official said the Chinese national had arrived at his shop for the first time to buy a car, adding that the foreigner was accompanied by his interpreter, and that both of them were fortunately unhurt in the incident.

The police official said they have obtained the CCTV camera footage of the attack from the showroom as well as its surroundings. He said the suspects had escaped after the attackerâ€™s bullet got stuck in the pistolâ€™s bore.

The official said that one of the suspects was wearing shalwar kameez while the other was wearing a pair of pants and a shirt, adding that they had sped away in the direction of Quetta Town.

He said that the police are investigating if the Chinese national was the target of the attack or if the foreignerâ€™s presence at the showroom at the time of the firing was a coincidence.