Martindale appointed Livingston manager

LONDON: Livingston have appointed David Martindale as manager until the end of the season after winning all four games under his caretaker charge.Martindale led Livi into the Betfred Cup semi-finals after stepping up following Gary Holt’s resignation.

He was previously assistant to Holt and Kenny Miller and David Hopkin before him and became the club’s head of football operations during the summer. Martindale joined the club’s coaching staff in 2014 having being sentenced to six-and-a-half years in jail in 2006 after pleading guilty to cocaine dealing and money laundering charges.

Martindale said in a statement: “I can honestly say I owe a huge gratitude to Livingston FC, the fans, the players, and all the directors over the years as they have given me the opportunity to work in professional football and allowed me the chance to progress my own career while changing mine and my family’s life.

“Without having such open-minded people throughout my time at Livingston, there is no doubt I wouldn’t be in this position today.”Chief executive John Ward had asked Martindale to take the job in 2018 but the coach felt it was not the right time.

Ward said: “Livingston FC has always believed in the principles of constructive and effective rehabilitation, and we welcome the Scottish FA’s commitment last week to equality, fairness, justice, inclusion and the removal of barriers in the game.”