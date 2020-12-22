Hundreds fined over SOPs’ violation

PESHAWAR: The district administration fined 246 citizens and 170 transporters for not wearing facemasks in various localities here on Monday.

Out of the total 246 individuals, 132 were fined inside BRT buses and stations while 114 were roaming in bazaars without wearing facemasks.Similarly, a private school and 21 workshops/truck stands on Ring Road were also sealed over violation of coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Officials of the district administration carried out checking in different localities of the district and took action against the SOPs’ violators.During checking, the officers also seized 860kg of the banned plastic polythene bags and arrested shopkeepers.