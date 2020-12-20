Effective handling of Major Laraib murder case lauded

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has appreciated police legal team for their effective performance in Major Laraib murder case and ensuring punishment as per law to those involved in this crime.

Some unidentified persons killed Major Laraib through firing in November 2019 when he was sitting in a park at sector G-10 and also took away his valuables. Following this incident, Karachi Company police registered a case (465/2019) under sections 302/397/411 and 34 PPC and started investigation into the matter.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan took notice of this incident and constituted two police teams under supervision of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed including SP (Saddar), SP (Investigation) and other police officials to trace the culprits. These teams used modern investigation techniques and succeeded to arrest two accused Bait Ullah and Gul Siddique within one month.

IGP Islamabad directed DSP (Legal) Azhar Hussain Shah to constitute legal police team comprising professional officers to pursue this case and ensure punishment as per law to those involved in this crime. DSP (Legal) constituted a team under his own supervision including Muhammad Javed (Naib- Court), Assistant Sub-Inspectors Javed Atta and Mujahid which presented solid evidences about the case in the relevant court. Additional Session Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich decided into the case and awarded death sentence to main accused Bait Ullah along with two-year imprisonment, fine amounting Rs5,00,000 and compensation of Rs500,000 to be paid to the heirs of the deceased. The judge also awarded life time imprisonment along with fine amounting Rs500,000 to the second accused Gul Siddique and ordered to pay compensation amounting Rs500,000 to the heirs of the deceased.

The IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan has appreciated the performance of all members of police team and announced to award cash prizes and commendation certificates to them as they worked hard and adopted professional approach during trial of the case.

Their professional attitude led to the decision of the case within one year and punishment to the perpetrators of this heinous crime.