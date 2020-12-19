Missing child found dead

GUJRANWALA:: The dead body of a two-year-old child was found from a pond at Kamoki on Friday. Reportedly, Abubakr was attending a wedding function when he suddenly disappeared. Wahndo police had registered a case against unknown accused. Now the child’s body was found from the pond.

State land retrieved: Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has said that 2,100-Kanal state land worth billions of rupees has been retrieved from the land grabbers at Qila Didar Singh. He said this along with Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ashraf during his visit to Qila Didar Singh here on Friday. The commissioner said that a massive crackdown had been launched against the mafia who were fraudulently occupying state lands, properties and assets. He said that it was our responsibility to protect every inch of state land and take strict and immediate action against all those involved in illegal occupation of such state lands.

LAND DISPUTE CLAIMS LIFE: A man was killed over a land dispute at Aroop on Friday. There was a land dispute between Amjad and Arshad. On the day of the incident, accused Arshad along with his accomplices allegedly killed Amjad by hitting sticks and batons on his head. Police have started investigation.