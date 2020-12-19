Social media rules IHC seeks federation’s arguments

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to the federation and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in a petition against social media rules, noting “there shouldn’t be even an impression of restriction on freedom of press”.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that the freedom of expression was necessary. The chief justice remarked that this court had written in its order that there “shouldn’t be even an impression of restriction on freedom of press”.

The court instructed the PTA to send the social media rules to all stakeholders for dialogue. The bench observed that the rules had been expanded as much as if a government employee was 0criticised then there was a chance of misuse of powers. Articles 19 and 19A of the Constitution could not be violated, Justice Minallah remarked.

Deputy Attorney-General Tayyab Shah pleaded that the Attorney-General for Pakistan would appear himself and give arguments in this case. He prayed the court to grant some time in this regard.

The court accepted the request of Deputy Attorney-General and said that he had to inform who the concerned stakeholders were and whether they were consulted or not. The Chief Justice said the misuse of powers should not be done under these rules. The court then adjourned hearing till January 25.