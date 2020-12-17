Events held in Upper Hazara to mark APS attack anniversary

MANSEHRA: Seminars and programmes were held across upper parts of Hazara on Wednesday to pay homage to students and teachers who were martyred in a terrorist attack on Army Public School in Peshawar on December 16. 2014. The ceremonies were held in Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, Kolai-Palas, Mansehra and Torghar districts to mark the sixth anniversary of the terrorist attack.

A seminar was organised at the deputy commissioner office in Lower Kohistan. Speaking on occasion, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Khan, former MPA and leader of JUI-F Maulana Dildar and district Khatteb Maulana Kareemdad paid tribute to the students and their teachers who bravely stood against terrorists.

“The attack on APS was a turning point in the history of the country, which united the nation against terrorism and we couldn’t get rid of it,” Maulana Dildar said.

A seminar was organised by the civil society in Upper Kohistan where speakers including the Assistant Commissioner Faiz Ahmad Qurashi, a renowned religious scholar Maulana Abdul Aziz, Ghulam Sarwar and others paid glowing tribute to the martyrs.

A programme was also held in Kolai-Palas to mark the day. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Shahjehan Khan, chairman dispute resolution council Maulana Khadeemullah and others addressed the gathering said the nation was ready to thwart internal and external aggression.