Punjab set to have first ever digital policy

LAHORE:A digital policy is being introduced in Punjab for the first time under the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). The digital policy will promote the digital economy, information and communication industry and e-governance in the province.

These views were expressed by Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Javan Bakht while presiding over a performance review meeting of the Punjab Information Technology Board organized by the Chief Minister's Special Monitoring Unit.

All the participants including Provincial Minister for Information and Technology, Chief Minister Special Monitoring Unit Fazeel Asif, Chairman PITB, Secretary Finance, Member Planning and Development and others relevant officers participated in the meeting through zoom link.

The minister said modern monitoring system will ensure reduction of corruption opportunities and improvement in service delivery. E-Pay, Baldia Online, Qeemat Punjab, Police Khidmat Markaz, E-Khidmat Center, Citizen Feedback Monitoring Programme and E-Libraries are linked in this series, he added.

He said that issues related to cyber security and E-commerce were being fully cooperated with the federal government. The services of the private sector will be sought for the rapid development of the IT industry. For this purpose, incentives will be given along with changes in policy and regulations, he added.

The Provincial Minister directed the Chairman Planning and Development to make the use of Human Resource Management System as part of the policy for all matters relating to Human Resources and to ensure implementation by all departments under one system.

Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board Azfar Manzoor while briefing about the performance of the institution said that in the field of E-Governance and automation work on Taleem Ghar, E-Transfer System for Teachers, Smart Monitoring of Development Projects, Flour Ledger E-Management System, Human Resource Information System, the Charity Registration Portal System, E-Stamping, E-Filling and Central Prison Management System are almost completed while E-Procurement system is under processes.

The Chairman informed the meeting that live COVID-19 Dashboard, Imdad Program and Corona Relief Tiger Force App have been set up under Punjab IT Board. He also stressed on the need for financial assistance from the Punjab Government to enhance the capacity of the IT Board in future.

MOU signed: An MOU signing ceremony between PRC Punjab and Akhuwat Foundation was held at Pakistan Red Crescent Punjab Provincial Headquarters here in which PRC Punjab Chairman Justice (R) Sheikh Ahmed Farooq and Akhuwat Foundation Executive Director Dr Amjad Saqib signed the MOU. Members Managing Committee, Officers of PRC Punjab and Akhuwat Foundation were also present.

PRC Punjab Chairman Justice (R) Sheikh Ahmed Farooq said that PRC would conduct different trainings, including first aid, disaster management and youth as an agent of behavioural change for the students studying in campuses of Akhuwat Foundation. In addition to this, PRC Punjab in collaboration with Akhuwat Foundation will register deserving beneficiaries for relief distributions.