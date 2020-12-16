close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 16, 2020

Six Indian fishermen arrested

Karachi

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 16, 2020

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Tuesday arrested six Indian fishermen for violating its territorial waters for illegal fishing.

The spokesperson for the PMSA said that the boat of the fishermen had also been confiscated during an operation conducted near the Creek area. The Indian nationals were taken to the Docks Police Station, where cases were registered against them.

Pakistan and India routinely arrest fishermen on charges of entering each otherâ€™s waters as the maritime boundaries between the two countries are poorly defined and many fishing boats lack technologies on locating their precise places.

Latest News

More From Karachi