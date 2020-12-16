Six Indian fishermen arrested

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Tuesday arrested six Indian fishermen for violating its territorial waters for illegal fishing.

The spokesperson for the PMSA said that the boat of the fishermen had also been confiscated during an operation conducted near the Creek area. The Indian nationals were taken to the Docks Police Station, where cases were registered against them.

Pakistan and India routinely arrest fishermen on charges of entering each otherâ€™s waters as the maritime boundaries between the two countries are poorly defined and many fishing boats lack technologies on locating their precise places.