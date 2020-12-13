Robbers kill trader on resistance

LAHORE : A trader was killed by robbers on resistance near Dogar Chowk, Kot Abdul Malik on Saturday.

The victim Zahid was on his way when some robbers intercepted him and made him hostage at gunpoint. Zahid offered resistance, on which the robbers shot at him and escaped from the scene. The injured Zahid was taken to hospital where he died. Police shifted the body to morgue.

injured: A man was shot at and injured by his brother-in-law over a property dispute in Nawan Kot on Saturday. Victim Shaheed had a property dispute with accused Abdul Lateef. They clashed with each other. Abdul Lateef opened firing and Shaheen received bullet injuries. He was shifted to a nearby hospital. Police have arrested Abdul Latif.

PO ARRESTED: Investigations Police Shadbagh arrested a proclaimed offender. He has been identified as Adil Jahangir. He had received at least 2.4 million rupees from a citizen, Ali Imran. Afterwards, he went abroad. A case was registered against him in 2012. He was declared proclaimed offender.

KITE-SELLER held: A kite seller has been arrested by Badamibagh police. The accused has been identified as Asad. Police recovered kites and string from his custody. A case has been registered against him. Meanwhile, a suspected drug smuggler has been arrested at Babu Sabu police picket. The suspect was travelling in a bus with a family. On suspicion, police checked his handbag and recovered three-kg charas. In another incident, two suspected proclaimed offenders have been arrested by Shahdara Town police. The arrested suspects have been identified as Noor Wali Jan and Kamran Akram. They were wanted in murder and dacoity cases by Ferozpur Police.

hit to death: A 10-year-old child died in a road accident in Badami Bagh here on Saturday. The victim was trying to cross a road when a speeding car hit him. He was shifted to hospital where he died.