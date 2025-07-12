Vehicles are stuck in a traffic jam after residents of Punjab Colony stage a protest against prolonged power cuts on Saturday. — Screengrab via GeoNews

KARACHI: Residents of Punjab Colony blocked both sides of the main road leading to Defence Mor on Saturday morning in protest against electricity and water shortages in the area.

The demonstration caused huge traffic disruption, with motorists and commuters stuck for over four hours in Punjab Colony and surrounding areas. Major congestion was also reported near Boat Basin.

In an alternative plan, traffic police diverted light vehicles through the Gizri underpass and traffic from Korangi was diverted towards Khayaban-e-Jami.

Protesters staged the demonstration after K-Electric reportedly disconnected the power supply to their residential building around 11am on Friday.

The power cut followed an operation by K-Electric targeting illegal connections in the nearby PNT Colony, during which a dispute occurred between the city's sole power distributor staff and residents.

Residents of the affected building, which houses 80 flats, maintained that they were not directly involved in the altercation but were still subjected to a power cut.

However, the citizens ended the protest after five hours upon assurance of the restoration of electricity supply from the authorities.

Following the end of protest, both tracks from Punjab Colony to Defence Mor were restored for traffic.