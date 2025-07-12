Prince Harry, Meghan mark major win as reunion with King Charles looms

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared an important statement about protecting family as a major event looms for the Sussexes.

Following their exit from the royal family in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of were focussed on continuing their charitable work through their very own foundation, Archewell Foundation.

The Sussexes, who have strained ties with the royals, have been working towards ensuring that children and families are safe by design as technological advancements continue. They have stressed on “accountability, user empowerment, and transparency”.

On Friday, Archewell shared an update as it emphasised on its goal to uplifting their wins.

The foundation stated that it “uplifts Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund grantees, many of whom were influential in the recent Senate vote to remove a 10-year AI Moratorium, which would strip states authorities to act on AI: removing protections for child safety, deepfake regulation, and more”.

They noted that the work highlighted “a need to keep young people at the table where decisions are being made about technology that will shape their futures and all our lives.”

Advocacy Director Ava Smithing led The Young People’s Alliance which played a key role in the removal of the moratorium.

Meanwhile, a fellow RTYPF grantee, Encode AI, was acknowledged as one of the contributors of the letter which discouraged the decade-long ban on AI policy at the state level

“The letter led to an almost unanimous 99-1 vote to remove the language from the bill,” the statement said. “The vote to remove this AI moratorium is a small step toward keeping technology safe by design.”

The update comes as Harry, who hasn’t spoken to his father King Charles in over a year, seemingly has a hope of a reunion at a major event.

Helen Helliwell, the CEO of the Invictus Games – set to be held in Birmingham in 2027 – shared that while it’s “too soon to confirm who’s going to be there”, they would be “delighted if members of the royal family were able to attend”.