Meghan Markle goes quiet on social media after rosé wine sell-out

Meghan Markle has seemingly gone silent on her personal Instagram account, @meghan, after her rosé wine sold out quickly.

Her last post was on July 4, America's Independence Day, where she shared a heartfelt caption about her family's tradition of celebrating Independence Day with cupcakes.

The post featured a photo of her son, Prince Archie, reaching for a homemade cupcake.

Despite Meghan's social media silence, her lifestyle brand, As Ever, continues to share updates on its Instagram story.

The brand has been posting photos and videos of customers enjoying their newly released rosé wine, as well as other products like Limited-Edition Orange Blossom Honey.

The rosé wine, inspired by a Provençal-style and harvested in Napa Valley, was released on July 1 and sold out immediately.

The Duchess of Sussex' social media silence comes after she issued an apology to As Ever customers due to a stock issue with her apricot spread. The company had oversold the product due to "high demand" and couldn't fulfill orders, but promised refunds and offered a free jar to affected customers once the product was restocked.

In an email to customers, As Ever explained: "Due to high demand, we are unable to fulfil your order of the apricot spread at this time. We are refunding the purchase of this item by the end of this week. In addition to the refund, we want you to know that when the apricot spread is back in stock, you will be the first to receive it, free of charge."

The release date of Meghan's rosé wine, July 1, might hold special meaning. It's the birthday of Princess Diana, who would have turned 64 this year. Some fans have pointed out that this might be more than just a coincidence, given Meghan's past tributes to her late mother-in-law.

Additionally, July 1 is also significant for Prince Harry and Meghan, as it's the day they first made contact in 2016, which would later become their second date on July 4, 2016.