Scarlett Johansson lightens filming load with luxe gesture for co-stars

Scarlett Johansson treated her Jurassic World Rebirth co-stars to a sweet escape amid their hectic and grueling shoot days.

The 40-year-old actress’ young co-star Audrina Miranda revealed that the Black Widow star helped the cast unwind with a yacht ride.

“Scarlett rented out a yacht one day, so we were all able to hang out there,” the 12-year-old child actress says of the luxe getaway when asked how the actors bonded over during the demanding Thailand and Malta filming.

Miranda, who plays shipwrecked tourist Isabella Delgado in the action film, went on to spill that she even “got paid $50 to jump off the boat,” and it was worth each penny.

Further sharing her experience with the cast, the young actress revealed that David Iacono gifted her a Nerf gun for her birthday.

The duo then spent the day going trailer to trailer on set, playfully “pew pew”-ing at their co-stars.

Additionally, helmed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World Rebirth premiered on June 17, 2025, at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London.

The latest Jurrassic world installment was released in the United States and Canada by Universal Pictures on July 2.