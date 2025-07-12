Tom Holland makes rare statement about Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

‘The Odyssey’ also features Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya

Spider-Man famed Tom Holland has shared his opinion about Oscar winning director Christopher Nolan’s, The Odyssey.

The all-new movie is an adaptation of Homer’s classic poem of the same name.

Holland will be playing Telemachus, Odysseus’ son. Meanwhile, Matt Damon is going to portray the role of Odysseus.

While giving his two cents on the much-anticipated project, the 29-year-old revealed that it is going to be a film nobody’s ever seen before.

When asked by GQ Sport about his experience of working on the film, Tom stated, “It was amazing. The job of a lifetime, without a doubt.”

“The best experience I’ve had on a film set. Incredible. It was exciting. It was different. And I think the movie is going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”

Besides him and Damon, The Odyssey further stars The Dark Knight Rises famed, Anne Hathaway.

The Uncharted star confessed that working with the two veterans, learning from them, to become friends with them was amazing. He couldn’t have asked for a better job than sharing screen with them.

Nolan’s forthcoming project will also feature Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Zendaya and Lupita Nyong’o.