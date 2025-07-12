Tom Holland makes rare statement about Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

‘The Odyssey’ also features Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya
Spider-Man famed Tom Holland has shared his opinion about Oscar winning director Christopher Nolan’s, The Odyssey.
The all-new movie is an adaptation of Homer’s classic poem of the same name.
Holland will be playing Telemachus, Odysseus’ son. Meanwhile, Matt Damon is going to portray the role of Odysseus.
While giving his two cents on the much-anticipated project, the 29-year-old revealed that it is going to be a film nobody’s ever seen before.
When asked by GQ Sport about his experience of working on the film, Tom stated, “It was amazing. The job of a lifetime, without a doubt.”
“The best experience I’ve had on a film set. Incredible. It was exciting. It was different. And I think the movie is going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”
Besides him and Damon, The Odyssey further stars The Dark Knight Rises famed, Anne Hathaway.
The Uncharted star confessed that working with the two veterans, learning from them, to become friends with them was amazing. He couldn’t have asked for a better job than sharing screen with them.
Nolan’s forthcoming project will also feature Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Zendaya and Lupita Nyong’o.
Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson confirm romance is back on after brief breakup
‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega shares her experience filming on the Irish country side
Joseph Quinn set to star as George Harrison in the upcoming Sam Mendes The Beatles movie
Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey share intimate moment on ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ premiere
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling shock friends with huge change
American actress expresses her excitement on her short role in the fourth season of ‘The Bear’