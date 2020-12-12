Mustafa Khokhar resigns as Bilawal spokesman?

ISLAMABAD: Mystery shrouded Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigning as the spokesman for PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday, as the party media cell denied the reports while Khokhar himself preferred keeping mum on the issue. Though close circles of Mustafa Khokhar said he had resigned as the spokesman, the PPP media cell came out with an official announcement denying the reports of his resignation, and termed them baseless. According to sources close to Senator Khokhar, he was in disagreement with the top party leadership on some of the issues and, therefore, he resigned as the Bilawal spokesman. However, Mustafa Khokhar did not respond calls or the text messages despite several attempts by the reporter till filing of the report. The PPP media cell earlier said: “There was no truth in the reports about resignation of Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and he did not have any annoyance with any party leaders.”