PPP MNA sends resignation to Bilawal

MULTAN: Pakistan People's Party minority Member National Assembly Naveed Amir Jeewa Friday sent his resignation to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Addressing a press conference, PPP MNA Naveed Jeewa said he was ready for every sacrifice on the orders of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. "I am ready for every possible sacrifice in the democratic struggle on the orders of my chairman. The Lahore PDM meeting will prove the final nail in the coffin of the PTI government after a landmark Multan meeting.

The PTI-led government has worsened the economy and proved to be an enemy of the masses. The Lahore PDM meeting would prove to be a referendum against the rulers," he added. PPP South Punjab leader Khawaja Rizwan Alam said that dictatorial tactics were being used in Lahore as well after Multan. "The tactics cannot stop Jiyalas. It is a decisive movement in the struggle to save democracy," he added.