British govt slaps ex-cop Rao Anwar with sanctions

LONDON: Britain has slapped a travel ban and economic sanctions on former Karachi police officer Rao Anwar Ahmed Khan and 64 other individuals and three entities for being allegedly involved in gross human rights abuses.

Speaking to The News, a spokesman for Foreign and Commonwealth office confirmed that “Anwar Ahmad Khan: Former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Malir District, Karachi” has been sanctioned. Anwar has been added to the list on suspicions of being allegedly behind 190 staged police encounters that led to more than 400 deaths in Karachi, including the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud in 2018.

The Foreign Office said Anwar Ahmed Khan and former president of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, are facing sanctions for historical human rights violations. In the designated list, Anwar appears at number 59. The UK government explained that he has been slapped with sanctions which include assets freeze and travel ban to the UK. These sanctions give the UK powers to stop those accused of serious human rights abuses and violations from entering the country, channelling money through UK banks, or “profiting from our economy”.

The Foreign Office said that sanctions, including travel bans and asset freezes, have been placed on 11 politicians, officials and others responsible for gross human rights violations in Russia, Venezuela, The Gambia and Pakistan.

The British government said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced sanctions on International Human Rights Day to warn those who commit human rights violations that the UK will not hesitate to impose further sanctions. Raab said that these sanctions send a clear message to human rights violators that the UK will hold them to account. “The UK and our allies are shining a light on the severe and systematic human rights violations perpetrated by those sanctioned today. Global Britain will stand up for democracy, human rights and the rule of law as a force for good in the world. Underlining the UK’s position as a global force for good, this regime showcases commitment to the rules-based international system and to standing up for victims of human rights violations and abuses around the world.”

In Russia, the UK is imposing sanctions, including travel bans and asset freezes, against three individuals and the Terek Special Rapid Response Unit accused of torture and other human rights violations against LGBT people in Chechnya.

From Russian Federation, the sanctioned persons include Magomed Daudov: The Spokesperson of the Parliament of the Chechen Republic; Aiub Kataev: Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation in Argun; Apti Alaudinov: Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Chechen Republic and Major General of the Police; Terek Special Rapid Response Unit; and from the Gambia, Yahya Abdul Aziz Jemus Junkung Jammeh: Former President of The Gambia; Yankuba Badjie: Former Director General of the Gambian National Intelligence Agency (NIA); Zineb Jammeh: Former First Lady of The Gambia and wife of Yahya Jammeh.

Several Saudi nationals have also been sanctioned over Jamal Khashoggi’s murder in 2018.