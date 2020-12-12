close
Sat Dec 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
December 12, 2020

Silent cries

Newspost

 
December 12, 2020

The Peshawar tragedy which involves the deaths of at least six coronavirus patients due to a failure in the supply of oxygen cylinders to patients who were in critical condition. This gross negligence on the part of the Khyber Teaching Hospital is criminal. It was surprising to learn that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government didn’t renew oxygen vendors’ contract.

This is the worst example of carelessness and mismanagement. The PM should take a look at this issue and announce strict punishments for those responsible for this tragedy.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost