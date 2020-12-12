Silent cries

The Peshawar tragedy which involves the deaths of at least six coronavirus patients due to a failure in the supply of oxygen cylinders to patients who were in critical condition. This gross negligence on the part of the Khyber Teaching Hospital is criminal. It was surprising to learn that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government didn’t renew oxygen vendors’ contract.

This is the worst example of carelessness and mismanagement. The PM should take a look at this issue and announce strict punishments for those responsible for this tragedy.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad