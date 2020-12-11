KP minister says construction industry to boost economic turnaround

PESHAWAR: Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan said on Thursday that construction industry was a priority sector of the provincial government to push economic growth, and create employment opportunities in the province.

Addressing a function at the Convention Hall of the City District Government on the occasion of a consultative workshop on the draft by laws of Private Housing Scheme and Model Building 2020, he said that construction industry was ensuring economic prosperity, resettlement and rapid development of the country and the province in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Akbar Ayub maintained that the construction industry was mainly enacting necessary legislation to regulate private housing schemes. He said that in this regard the Department of Local Government, Elections and Rural Development had prepared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tehsil (Local Government Private Housing Scheme Management and Regulation Rules 2020 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Model Building bylaws 2020).

He added that the quality of these rules and regulations would be taken into consideration with the views and suggestions of the stakeholders related to the construction industry to further improve the system.

He said that due to Covid-19, Pakistan's economy has been severely damaged. However, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, incentives were announced for the construction sector and many measures were introduced by the provincial government in this regard. He added that the federal government had also announced Rs100 billion package for the construction industry as well as a concessional package for builders and developers.