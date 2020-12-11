JS Bank secures merit certificate

KARACHI: JS Bank has won the prestigious Certificate of Merit - Banking Sector at the Best Corporate Report Award ceremony jointly hosted by ICAP and ICMAP, a statement said on Thursday.

Held annually since 2000, the Best Corporate Report Awards has been instrumental in encouraging entities to follow transparency in preparing their annual reports according to the international best practices, it added.

The award recognises commitment to promoting corporate accountability and transparency through the publication of timely, informative, factual and reader-friendly annual reports.

Basir Shamsie, president and CEO of JS Bank, said: “This award reflects our passion for open and investor-friendly communication. This is another step in our efforts to ensure that our stakeholders receive useful and accurate information in a timely manner.”

The award is reflective of the bank’s focus on ensuring best corporate governance, emplacing comprehensive policies and procedures and detailed disclosure of its operational environment, strategic objectives, risk management, and governance processes, it said.

Committed towards its role as a catalyst towards the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, the bank hopes to continue this journey of impact by providing a variety of innovative conventional and digital solutions in the years ahead, it added.