Sindhi Literature research book launching held in Dubai

DUBAI: The research book “Jadeed Kahani: Fun-o-Mozoo” on the Sindhi Literature was launched in Dubai. The young writer of Sindhi short stories Abbas Korejo conducted the research and compiled the book.

The event was organised in connection with “Sindhi Cultural Day” where Sindhi community of Pakistan and India, living in the UAE attended the book-launching ceremony. Speakers stressed the need for reading books for the promotion of Sindhi Literature.

Chief guest Koshi Kalani appreciated the story of Abbas Korejo stating that the fragrance of Sindhi culture is associated with his stories. She said Korejo’s research and anecdotes took the readers to tradition of Sindh and its culture.

She said she was born in Sindh but then migrated to Dubai. She expressed her wish to visiting Sindh as memories of the place had been haunting her.

Speaking on the occasion, Abbas Korejo said he has analysed the stories of Sindhi Literature written in the last two decades. He mentioned that some articles are included in the book to guide new storytellers. Korejo is also the author of two books of Sindhi stories which have been highly acclaimed in Sindhi Literature.

Addressing the gathering, renowned Sindhi intellectual Narendra Sadhwani said Sindh civilization is of love and kindness. He said this love has been incorporated by Abbas Korejo in his stories and research with great skill.

Sikandar Mahangiar, Mujeeb Mirani, Muslim Baddi, Muharram Maghri, Bejal Sindhi, Shabbir Sadhayo, Muhammad Bakhsh Panawar and Ahmed Sarang also appreciated the services of Abbas Korejo for Sindhi Literature. At the conclusion of the book-launching ceremony, traditional Sindhi Ajrak and copies of the book were also presented to the dignitaries.