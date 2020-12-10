Ajoka’s play selected for UK theatre

LAHORE:Shahid Nadeem’s internationally acclaimed play “Dara” is among the select list of a dozen plays being offered by the Royal National Theatre of UK for its “National Theatre At Home” (NTAH) programme. NTAH is a Video on Demand streaming platform launched by the theatre body earlier this year. “Dara” was adapted by National Theatre’s Tanya Ronders and was staged at Lyttelton Theatre on London’s South Bank , in January-March 2015.

The production was directed by Nadia Fall and Anwar Akhtar. The play was also screened in Pakistan and the text was published by Nick Hern, London’s renowned theatre book publishers. The original Urdu version of “Dara” was written and directed by Shahid Nadeem and produced by Ajoka. It has been performed in Pakistan, India and USA and received critical acclaim. Shahid Nadeem said that it was indeed a great honour for Ajoka and Pakistani theatre. He said that besides telling the fascinating story of Dara’s conflict with Aurangzeb, the play has started a meaningful debate about the misinterpretation of Islam in the West and introduced a humane and peaceful image of Pakistan. Dara’s story is still a source of inspiration for the peace-builders in India and Pakistan.