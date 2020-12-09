Protesters seek repair of roads, bridges in Chitral

PESHAWAR: The Tehreek Tahaffuz Huqooq-e -Chitral staged a demonstration to protest against the government for failing to repair the damaged roads and bridges in various parts of Chitral.

Led by Pir Mukhtiar Nabi, the protesters chanted slogans in favour of their demands, urging the authorities to solve their problems.

The representatives of various political parties visited the protest camp and addressed the protesters. They criticised the government for ignoring the people of Chitral and threatened to intensify the protest if the rulers failed to mitigate their sufferings.

The protesters held the federal and provincial governments responsible for their miseries and warned that the authorities would be responsible for any untoward incident if the damaged roads and bridges were not repaired.

They deplored that the dwellers were facing problems due to poor infrastructure, alleging that the government had ignored the people of Chitral.

They urged the government to immediately construct Istara bridge, which collapsed in March last. One person, they said, had died while several others injured while using the bridge.

They said they had been protesting for the last eight months and requesting the authorities but nothing practical was done. They observed that many other bridges in other parts of Chitral had been left incomplete in various parts of the district.

The deteriorating condition of bridges could also cause huge losses and the authorities would be responsible if a human life was lost.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters, senior lawyer Mohibullah Terichvi came down hard on the government for not taking proper steps to help the stranded people.

“I condemn the apathy of the government. Even the head of the Pak Sarzameen Party has raised the issue in Karachi. But our rulers have not taken any step despite repeated demands,” he added. He also criticised the elected representatives from the area for not raising the issue vigorously.