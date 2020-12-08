JI chief asks KP govt to resign over KTH deaths

TIMERGARA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Monday said the KP government should resign over the death of seven patients at the Khyber Teaching Hospital due to lack of oxygen supply.

Speaking to the media here, he said mere an inquiry into the sad incident would not suffice. He said the chief minister and his entire cabinet should quit over their failure to provide oxygen in the hospitals. The JI chief came down hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government saying it had failed to deliver. He claimed that more than 3.5 million youths lost jobs during the PTI rule despite the fact that Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to provide 10 million jobs to the unemployed people.

Sirajul Haq said the JI had the ability to resolve all the main issues faced by the country. He said the JI had never favoured bringing about an unconstitutional change in country as that would lead to lawlessness and anarchy.

“The JI is in favour of a national dialogue among all stakeholders for ensuring fair, free and transparent elections in the country or else the results will not be different from those seen in Gilgit-Baltistan,” Sirajul Haq added.