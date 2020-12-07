People will forget Dubai once island developed: Sindh Governor

Karachi: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that there is no question about the integrity of Sindh as the province is a single entity and it will continue to remain so.

The governor made these remarks on Sunday while speaking at a programme to mark Sindhi Cultural Day 2020 at the Governor House.He said that being the sons of the soil, the rulers would utilise the best of their abilities to upgrade the standard of living of the residents of Sindh and to ensure maximum facilities to them.

“We were born on this land as our graves will also be on this motherland. There might be personal and political differences among us but we are one and will remain so for our motherland. This unity reflects our love for the native land,” Ismail maintained.

He said the residents of Sindh in the present day had been overwhelmingly showing their affection for the culture of their motherland as they all stood united leaving aside their ethnic, linguistic, political, communal, and party differences.

“I pray that this show of unity becomes perpetual so that we continue to contribute towards the development of our motherland,” the governor said, adding that everyone living in Sindh was a native of the province.He stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan was always concerned about the development and prosperity of Sindh.