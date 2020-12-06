Medics asked to go extra mile to overcome challenges

LAHORE : Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid urged healthcare professionals and administrators to exhibit true leadership qualities and go extra mile to overcome challenges of healthcare service delivery in Punjab.

The Health Minister was chief guest at a workshop on “Leadership and Management” organised by the Minister’s Delivery Unit, King Edward Medical University and Directorate General Health Services Punjab. Experts from international organisation Franklin Covey imparted training on the subject. Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University, Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, senior faculty members from King Edward Medical University, Nishter Medical University Multan, Children Hospitals in Punjab, Quaid-i-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur, DG Khan Medical College, Kh Safdar Medical College Sialkot, Shaikh Zayed Medical College Rahim Yar Khan Medical Superintendents of Teaching Institutions and CEOs of different districts were present on the occasion.

The training is being held in different batches and this is second of the series of workshops for healthcare professionals and managers from Punjab. In her address, the Minister said, “Taking ownership of your institutions and then reviewing performance is key to improving service delivery. Good leaders make organisations successful. You are my team and I want my team to work with motivation, passion and commitment. You are role models for staff, peers, young professionals and students. Inspire them to serve people. Good behaviour provides half the treatment to patients. In order to improve healthcare service delivery, we are continuously organising such training and workshops. The fate and future of institutions depends upon the quality of leadership they have. Doctors are named as Messiahs and theirs is globally known as a prophetic profession. God has given them special role of serving people. ”

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the Maternal Mortality Indicator required special focus and improvement in Punjab.

She appreciated KEMU VC Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Minister’s Delivery Unit and Franklin Covey Pakistan for organising a great event.

She paid a rich tribute to the KEMU, saying her mother and daughter both were graduates of the KEMU. Such workshops, she added, were extremely important for continuous professional development.

In his address, Vice-Chancellor KEMU Prof Khalid Masood Gondal said that the health minister was role model for medical community and she has always practised and emphasized humanity and ethics for her students.